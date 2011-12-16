H&M Daily Mirror Winner: Beth Jones of B. Jones Style

Smart, stylish and sassy, Beth Jones of B. Jones Style blog is not only the perfect person to pick as a winner of our H&M Daily Mirror Contest, but also THE perfect girl to hit up for fashion tips.

While this former L.A. “IT” girl may call Orange County home, her boho chic style is totally universal. On trend and effortless, these separates work in unison and come together for an edgy modern look. Bonus: They can also be worn with skinny jeans and leggings, which means investing in each of them offers up limitless weekend wardrobe potential.

You can “mirror” her sweet look by hitting H&M for these key items:

Versace for H&M faux fur vest: $69.95

Striped fitted top in soft jersey: $12.95

Long metal necklace with pendant: $5.95

Conscious Collection cocktail dress: $49.95

Knit cap: $5.95

*For more great holiday looks and inspirations, check out www.hm.com.