Coming to America: H&M’s High-End Brand COS To Open in NYC

The powers that be at Swedish mega-retailer H&M are really pushing to be seen as more than just a relatively affordable, mass-produced clothing company. After partnering with designer labels like Maison Martin Margiela, Marni, Versace, and the forthcoming collaboration from Isabel Marant, the direction the brand is headed is more than clear.

And especially now: H&M has announced that it has plans to open the first American location of their high-end brand COS on Spring Street in New York’s SoHo neighborhood, with t. And for non-Manhattanites, don’t fear: American e-commerce is also set to launch shortly following the store’s opening.

The H&M-owned label is, in one word, simply sleeker than anything the mega-retailer has offered to date. With dresses coming in around $110 and coats ranging from $150 to $300, the price points are a little bit higher, but the investment will likely be worth it.

