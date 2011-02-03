H&M Conscious Collection Pictures

Following up their 2010 Garden Collection, today H&M posted the images for their latest eco-friendly collection dubbed the H&M Conscious Collection. The collection will include women’s, men’s and children’s clothing made from greener materials ranging from organic cotton and linen to recycled polyester.

Recycled fabrics aside, aesthetically the Conscious Collection is a minimalists’ approach to spring’s newfound staples: maxi skirt, mini dresses, and summer suiting. The color palette is limited to shades of white for the spring season with some pieces accented with broderie anglaise, lace and a non-prissy eyelet.

The entire collection ranges from $14.95 for a top to $59.95 for a maxi dress. Considering the premium previously put on H&M’s capsule collections with say Lanvin, it’s refreshing to see specialty items kept within the expected H&M price range.

The colleciton drops into H&M stores on April 14th.