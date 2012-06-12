H&M Confirms Maison Martin Margiela Collaboration [Video]

Maison Martin Margiela with H&M? Mmmhm…

Confirming via Twitter this morning, Swedish mega-retailer H&M will indeed be collaborating with Paris based label Maison Martin Margiela to create a a special limited edition collection for the international chain store.

The collection will be hitting stores worldwide on November 15th, so you die-hard H&M-designer-collabo fans out there will have plenty of time to plan and prep for your annual camp out. And if you happen to be a social media fiend as well, then don’t forget to follow @HM (or @HMUSA if you are in the States), as well as @MMM_Official for all the latest updates.

Oh, and there’s already a custom hashtag for the collaboration too (#margielawithhm), so be sure to use it wisely.

In honor of the newly announced partnership between the fast fashion brand and the avant-garde design house, H&M has also put together this cute little teaser of a video, giving us hope that a lookbook will soon be out on its way.

Watch the special video down below, and let us know about your excitement, fears and/or thoughts in general by leaving a comment underneath.

[Photo courtesy of H&M]