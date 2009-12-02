H&M Clothing to Launch Mens Stores – 10 Pieces to Pick Up

First we found out about the fabulous fete held at the grande palais in Paris in honor of the new Sonia Rykiel lingerie line exclusively for H&M and now…finally, H&M has announced the launch of exclusively mens stores for all you fashion forward guys out there on a budget. Check out our top ten pieces to snag this season that will keep you looking good through the holidays and into the New Year!

1. Black and Grey Pin Stripe Blazer, $69.95

A little something every man (and woman for that matter) should have in his (and her) arsenal of things to wear.

2. Scarf, $12.95

A little euro splash that will not only keep you warm, but look good too.

3. Striped Sweater, $24.95

This striped addition should definitely be a must for every man.

4. Dress pants, $39.95

These are a basic staple and are good to dress up or down for all occasions.

5. Cardigan, $19.95

Because every guy needs one to complete his outfit.

6. Shirt, $24.95

Wearing this makes casual chic look easy.

7. Solid V-Neck Sweater, $29.95

Try out a v-neck sweater any day of the week with jeans for effortless, easy dressing.

8. T-shirt and Pants Set, $24.95

Snag this steal for bed time. Looking good in your sleep is just as important…

9. Military-Inspired Blazer, $69.95

We love this blazer, especially the gold buttons!

10. Vest, $39.95

This cool paisley vest is worth a buy.

All items can be purchased in H&M stores!