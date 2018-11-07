H&M’s Black Friday Sale Is the Perfect Excuse to Stock Up on Holiday Basics

Scroll To See More Images

Black Friday brings with it a cascade of discounts, both big and small. But few compare to H&M’s Black Friday 2018 sale, which year after year, promises some of the deepest cuts, biggest discounts and greatest deals around. Last year, H&M offered a 20 percent site-wide discount.

It also listed some select items for a whopping 70 percent off, and it released an entire Black Friday collection—full of items you could purchase for as little as $4.99. Considering H&M already offers tons of great deals on clothing, these discounts were the very delicious icing on top of an already decadent cake.

In years past, H&M has opted for a similar strategy. In 2016, it offered a 60 percent discount on select items (not 70 percent, but who are we to complain?) and launched a Black Friday collection similar to 2017’s. In 2015, it offered 60 percent off literally everything—and free shipping on orders over $50.

Though there’s no word yet on what H&M’s 2018 Black Friday sale will look like, we can assume a few things:

We’ll see some kind of huge discount (probably something in the 60-70 percent off range).

We’ll likely get another incredibly cute, incredibly affordable Black Friday collection.

We’ll probably see free shipping on orders over a certain amount (likely something in the $40-$50 range).

We’ll be sure to update this post the moment we get new info on H&M’s 2018 Black Friday sale, but in the meantime, we’ve gone ahead and highlighted 11 items we hope make the cut for the major, major discount. And honestly, even if they don’t, they’re already so well-priced we might buy them anyway.

Faux Fur Jacket, $99 at H&M

This shaggy faux fur coat is practically begging to be added to your winter wardrobe.

Ankle Boots, $49.99 at H&M

Didn’t you hear? Snakeskin is the new black.

Long-Sleeve Satin Blouse, $29.99 at H&M

Because you can never own too many button-downs—seriously. Plus, this stunning jewel-toned satin basic would make for a solid addition to any closet.

Lace V-Neck Dress, $39.99 at H&M

Did someone say holiday dress?

Faux Fur Coat, $99 at H&M

Who can resist a leopard print faux fur coat? (Spoiler alert: Not us!)

These statement-making earrings will transform any OOTD into a total head-turner.

Lace Top, $49.99 at H&M

High-neck lace tops are an underrated must-have for any and all holiday parties.

A power suit with a distinctly holiday-friendly twist.

Long Jacket, $34.99 at H&M

Because you’ll never regret buying a comfy-cute blazer.

Turtleneck Sweater, $24.99 at H&M

The opportunities for styling this one are straight-up endless.

Chunky Knit Wool Sweater, $69.99 at H&M

Equal parts cozy and cute—need we say more?