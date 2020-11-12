H&M’s Early Black Friday Sale Is About To Start & My Cart Is Already Full

Scroll To See More Images

H&M truly has some amazing clothes, shoes and accessories right now. In fact, it’s taking all I have to not take my very full online cart to checkout—but I’m holding out for H&M’s Black Friday sale and any potential extra savings. Luckily, I won’t have to be that patient, which is great news, because patience really isn’t my strong suit when it comes to shopping.

H&M’s early Black Friday sale starts on November 14 and continues all the way through Cyber Monday. Just keep in mind that the best deals will be available on Wednesday, November 25 through Friday, November 27, but those won’t be the only days to save big.

H&M hasn’t shared exactly what will be on sale or at what discount, but their website does break down what sort of shopping events will be happening each day, so we kind of know what to expect. Keep an eye on Cyber Monday, because that’s when all new arrivals will be on sale. Count me in.

I’m holding out hope that they’ll slash prices on some trendy winter staples, so I can finally fill my closet with some of the pieces I’ve been eyeing. Also, I really need some shoes. Don’t sleep on H&M’s shoe collection, there are tons of cool boots and heels on their site tempting me as we speak.

From NYE dress options to cozy everyday essentials, H&M is seriously killing it this year, and I already know a chunk of my paycheck is going to their Black Friday sale. I want to wear something fabulous to send this stressful year out the door—and then have something comfy to change into immediately after.

Below, I rounded up a few wishlist-worthy pieces that I’ve already added to my cart, so I can check out at lightning-speed if they happen to be discounted come Black Friday. Fingers crossed!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

This Cozy Dress

What do you get when you cross a nap dress with athleisure? A sweatshirt dress, duh! I’m calling this the new cozy dress trend this winter.

These Not-Docs Platform Boots

Stand a little taller in these dark khaki green platform boots, which are way cheaper than Gen Z’s fave Dr. Martens but just as cute. They’re also made for stompin’ through the winter elements.

Chic Tank Top

This stylish tank has a luxe sheen to it, which makes it look way more expensive than it is. It comes in cream, black or light purple. At just under $10 it’s already a steal, but I’m hoping the price drops even more come Black Friday.

This Standout Mesh Dress

Mesh is cool and all, but the added rhinestones are what really make this beige dress look red-carpet ready. Is New Year’s Eve still a thing? If so, I’ve found my look.

Sequined Party Dress

Another great NYE option! End 2020 on a high note with this form-fitting sequined dress.This mock turtleneck is sparkly without turning you into a walking disco ball.

This Cute Shopping Tote

Who said you had to bring a canvas bag while shopping? This super cute faux fur option will certainly make a statement, which is why I’m adding it to my cart.