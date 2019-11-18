The H&M Black Friday Sale Is the Perfect Excuse to Stock Up on Trendy Essentials

Scroll To See More Images

For anyone who loves to shop ’til they drop, there’s no better time than Black Friday—and for extra deals on already affordable trends, you’re definitely going to want to shop the H&M Black Friday 2019 sale. If you love a good bargain regardless of the time of year, H&M is always the place to find trendy clothing and accessories at seriously good prices. So, of course, their Black Friday sale is the ultimate game-changer when it comes to snagging those holiday deals. There are so many on-trend fall and winter essentials already on the site, so it’s just a matter of waiting (or not—I won’t judge.) until Black Friday rolls around.

Last year, H&M’s Black Friday sale consisted of a 30 percent discount on everything in-stores and on the H&M site. They also gifted us all with a Black Friday pre-sale, which was 25 percent off everything. While the Black Friday sale started at midnight EST after Thanksgiving, the pre-sale started beforehand, so you could snag your size before it likely disappeared on Black Friday. Either way, taking 25-30 percent off of an H&M purchase is a true steal—especially on some of their higher-priced items like boots or coats. We’ll likely see a similar sale for Black Friday 2019, so get those wallets ready, baby.

Seriously, the H&M Black Friday 2019 sale is the perfect opportunity to stock up on trendy apparel and accessories you’ve had your eye on for a while. Whether it’s a cute new blouse you want to wear to work or out to brunch, or a winter coat you can’t wait to cozy up in as the temperatures drop, the H&M sale is sure to help you out. Below, you’ll find some of our favorite H&M picks to shop during the sale—or before, if you just can’t resist. Happy shopping!

We’re getting cozy AF this Black Friday.

This sequined dress is perfect for every holiday party.

A chic coat is a must-have for winter.

Cuddle up this this adorable color-block scarf all winter long.

You can never have too many turtlenecks.

This blouse is perfect for every season.

I’m honestly just obsessed with these statement earrings.

I’ll take ten of these, thanks.

Stay warm all fall and winter long in this adorable parka.

The color of these boots is too good.

This dress is ready for twirling.

The ultimate in winter layering.

Finally—a bag big enough to hold all your shit.

With the holidays coming, it’s time to stock up on party dresses.

What would winter be without a puffer coat?

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.