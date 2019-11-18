StyleCaster
Share

The H&M Black Friday Sale Is the Perfect Excuse to Stock Up on Trendy Essentials

What's hot
StyleCaster

The H&M Black Friday Sale Is the Perfect Excuse to Stock Up on Trendy Essentials

Maggie Griswold
by
The H&M Black Friday Sale Is the Perfect Excuse to Stock Up on Trendy Essentials
Photo: H&M. DESIGN: Cierra Miller.

Scroll To See More Images

For anyone who loves to shop ’til they drop, there’s no better time than Black Friday—and for extra deals on already affordable trends, you’re definitely going to want to shop the H&M Black Friday 2019 sale. If you love a good bargain regardless of the time of year, H&M is always the place to find trendy clothing and accessories at seriously good prices. So, of course, their Black Friday sale is the ultimate game-changer when it comes to snagging those holiday deals. There are so many on-trend fall and winter essentials already on the site, so it’s just a matter of waiting (or not—I won’t judge.) until Black Friday rolls around.

Last year, H&M’s Black Friday sale consisted of a 30 percent discount on everything in-stores and on the H&M site. They also gifted us all with a Black Friday pre-sale, which was 25 percent off everything. While the Black Friday sale started at midnight EST after Thanksgiving, the pre-sale started beforehand, so you could snag your size before it likely disappeared on Black Friday. Either way, taking 25-30 percent off of an H&M purchase is a true steal—especially on some of their higher-priced items like boots or coats. We’ll likely see a similar sale for Black Friday 2019, so get those wallets ready, baby.

Seriously, the H&M Black Friday 2019 sale is the perfect opportunity to stock up on trendy apparel and accessories you’ve had your eye on for a while. Whether it’s a cute new blouse you want to wear to work or out to brunch, or a winter coat you can’t wait to cozy up in as the temperatures drop, the H&M sale is sure to help you out. Below, you’ll find some of our favorite H&M picks to shop during the sale—or before, if you just can’t resist. Happy shopping!

STYLECASTER | H&M Black Friday 2019 Sale
Knit Turtleneck Sweater $29.99
buy it

We’re getting cozy AF this Black Friday.

STYLECASTER | H&M Black Friday 2019 Sale
Sequined Dress $49.99
buy it

This sequined dress is perfect for every holiday party.

STYLECASTER | H&M Black Friday 2019 Sale
Coat with Faux Fur Collar $79.99
buy it

A chic coat is a must-have for winter.

STYLECASTER | H&M Black Friday 2019 Sale
Color-Block Scarf $19.99
buy it

Cuddle up this this adorable color-block scarf all winter long.

STYLECASTER | H&M Black Friday 2019 Sale
Long Turtleneck Sweater $34.99
buy it

You can never have too many turtlenecks.

STYLECASTER | H&M Black Friday 2019 Sale
Balloon-Sleeved Blouse $29.99
buy it

This blouse is perfect for every season.

STYLECASTER | H&M Black Friday 2019 Sale
Large Earrings $12.99
buy it

I’m honestly just obsessed with these statement earrings.

STYLECASTER | H&M Black Friday 2019 Sale
Oversized Turtleneck Sweater $49.99
buy it

I’ll take ten of these, thanks.

STYLECASTER | H&M Black Friday 2019 Sale
Cotton Twill Parka $69.99
buy it

Stay warm all fall and winter long in this adorable parka.

STYLECASTER | H&M Black Friday 2019 Sale
Suede Boots $129
buy it

The color of these boots is too good.

STYLECASTER | H&M Black Friday 2019 Sale
Flock-Print Mesh Dress $34.99
buy it

This dress is ready for twirling.

STYLECASTER | H&M Black Friday 2019 Sale
Satin Top with Lace $24.99
buy it

The ultimate in winter layering.

STYLECASTER | H&M Black Friday 2019 Sale
Large Shopper $39.99
buy it

Finally—a bag big enough to hold all your shit.

STYLECASTER | H&M Black Friday 2019 Sale
Chiffon Dress $69.99
buy it

With the holidays coming, it’s time to stock up on party dresses.

STYLECASTER | H&M Black Friday 2019 Sale
Boxy Puffer Jacket $39.99
buy it

What would winter be without a puffer coat?

 

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Tags:
share