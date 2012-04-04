Hit The Road, Jack: Watch K. Stew In The ‘On the Road’ Trailer

Listen up bookworms–American literary icon Jack Kerouac is hitting the silver screen (well, kind of).

His world-famous novel On the Road is now being turned into a feature, full-length film starring the likes of Garrett Hedlund (think Tron), Twilight‘s Kristen Stewart (a.k.a. K. Stew) and Sam Riley (that hottie that played Joy Division’s own Ian Curtis in the biopic Control) as the one and only Jack Kerouac (a.k.a. “Sal Paradise”).

The plot of the film follows around the adventures of Kerouac and his friend Neal Cassady (a.k.a. “Dean Moriarty” in On the Road) as they journey across the United States in the late 1940s and early 1950s, both trying to find the meaning to life through travels that involve jazz, girls and the open road, all of which inspired the creation of Kerouac’s historic literary title.

Celebrating the highs and lows of Americana and the upstart of the Beat Generation, this film definitely looks way too good to miss whether you’ve read the book or not. Directed by Walter Salles, the movie also features other solid actors like Kirsten Dunst, Viggo Mortensen, Mad Men‘s Elizabeth Moss, Steve Buscemi and a slew of other folks that will make the ridiculous price of movie tickets these days totally worth it.

It might be a bit too early to predict this, but thanks to this flick, we might just see 1940s and 1950s inspired styles down the runways come September for Fashion month, like The Artist and The Great Gatsby (which isn’t even out yet) and the boatload of 1920s trends that have been recently popping up. We’re thinking something like Prada‘s Spring/Summer 2012 collection, but way, way, way, way less kitsch.

Check out the trailer for On the Road for yourself, and let us know if you plan on checking out the film when it comes out in May by leaving a comment down below.

[via hearty magazine]