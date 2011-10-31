StyleCaster
Share

Hit Or Miss?: Jessica Biel in Giambattista Valli

What's hot
StyleCaster

Hit Or Miss?: Jessica Biel in Giambattista Valli

Jessica Rubin
by

Jessica Biel hit the red carpet at the Fashion Group International’s 28th annual Night of Stars at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City sporting a flowy, ethereal Giambattista Valli gown. We love the bottom of the dress with the soft, liquid draping of the skirt and the gold belt cinching the waist is a beautiful touch. But while we appreciate the silhouette-enhancing bulk at the sleeves, it leaves Biel looking top-heavy and doesn’t jive with the rest of the dress.

What do you think of Biel’s Valli gown? Cast your vote in the poll below!

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share