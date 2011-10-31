Hit Or Miss?: Jessica Biel in Giambattista Valli

Jessica Biel hit the red carpet at the Fashion Group International’s 28th annual Night of Stars at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City sporting a flowy, ethereal Giambattista Valli gown. We love the bottom of the dress with the soft, liquid draping of the skirt and the gold belt cinching the waist is a beautiful touch. But while we appreciate the silhouette-enhancing bulk at the sleeves, it leaves Biel looking top-heavy and doesn’t jive with the rest of the dress.

