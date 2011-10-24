Hit Or Miss?: Alexis Bledel In Missoni

Alexis Bledel arrived at the Rodeo Drive Walk of Style Awards, which this year honored Missoni and model Iman. Bledel wore — what else — a Missoni dress in a knit mixture of pale hues.

We can’t forget Bledel’s key role in Gilmore Girls ( an all-time favorite), but we’re not sure we can stand behind her wardrobe choice. We’d love to say that she’s rocking the Missoni maxi, but unfortunately we think it resembles a grandmother’s tablecloth more than a luxury fashion piece.

What do you think of Bledel’s gown? Cast your vote in the poll below!