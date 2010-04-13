Hit the Beach in Style This Summer With Our Swimsuits Picks

Black halter one-piece by Topshop, $50; Snake print triangle bikini by Matthew Williamson, $295; Black neoprene zigzag swimsuit by Emilio Pucci, $500; Yellow sporty zip bikini by Topshop, $55



Spring is finally in full force, and that can only mean one thing the blissful summer days of poolside cookouts and relaxing on sandy beaches are almost upon us. Yes ladies that also means bikini season is fast approaching. It may seem daunting after a winter of covering up, but were here to offer some much-needed encouragement. For your viewing pleasure, weve compiled a list of our favorite bikinis to buy right now. From liberty florals to bold cutouts, some of this season’s hottest runway trends can soon be seen on beaches everywhere.

What could be more encouraging than a fantastic suit?

Denim long line bikini by Topshop, $60; Floral knot one-piece by Delia’s, $39.50; Cream cut-out suit by Topshop, $60; Navy gingham print bikini by Tory Burch, $95 per piece



Liberty ruffle bandeau bikini by Vix, $80 per piece; Coral leopard print high-waisted bikini by Diane von Furstenberg, $155 for top and $140 for bottom; Floral print bikini by Marc by Marc Jacobs, $202; Tribal print bandeau bikini by Bantu, $175

Pale blue zig-zag one piece by Undrest, $210; ‘Alcantara’ reversible bikini by Missoni, $395; Olive drape halter-neck bikini by Rosa Cha, $300; Light blue scalloped triangle bikini by Chloe Mare, $210