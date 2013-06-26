A Look Back: The History of StyleCaster’s Tote Bags

This week, we’re celebrating StyleCaster’s fifth anniversary with a look back at some of our most memorable pieces. From original editorials and celebrity shoots to staffers’ musings on what makes our company so special, it’s time to commemorate the fun-filled (and at times crazy) journey we’ve gone on to get here. Read on for some of our favorite content, and join in on the conversation on Twitter using the hashtag #SC5thBDay!

If you’ve ever had the pleasure of walking around New York City—specifically during New York Fashion Week—you may have noticed a slew of stylish folks carrying a tote bag that reads “Style to the People.” Perhaps you’re unaware, but that phrase right there is StyleCaster’s ultimate mission. While the fashion industry has been notoriously exclusive over the years, we leverage our online platform in order to provide fun, accessible, original content to our audience. In our everyday quest to bring “Style to the People,” we decided to launch our first tote bag back in September 2010.

Our initial foray into the bag department was with a graphic we called Che Anna—a combination of Che Guevara and Anna Wintour—masterminded by brilliant artist Christopher Lee Sauvé. After they were such a success, we decided to make it an annual occurrence—and we’ve since launched various tote bags with everything from Man Repeller Leandra Medine‘s name to Barack Obama and Ronald Reagan’s faces.

For each tote bag, we worked with an emerging artistic talent, which is exactly why it felt like such a great fit for our site. It’s hard to pick a favorite—so we decided to give you a full retrospective. Click through the slideshow above for a look at StyleCaster’s many tote bags, and get some insider info on each one!

