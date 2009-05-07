Hipster Reality Show: Biggest Oxymoron Ever…?

Last summer the YouTube sensation, “Hipster Olympics” was a viral phenomenon. Hipster Olympics was extremely on point when it sarcastically states, “Of course no self respecting hipster would ever enter in to this contest– let alone admit to being a hipster in the first place– so we’re forced to assume that our contestants participatipation is strictly “ironic.”

Does that apply to this open call for hipsters for this reality television show about Williamsburg? Is this ironic and thus comes full circle to hipster-dom? Is it a prank on all of Williamsburg residents? Is it lame? Ohmigod why don’t I understand this?!!?!?