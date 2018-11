We discuss the similarities between Jared Leto and David Hasselhoff. Hilarity ensues.

Kim Kardashian throws temper tantrums and tests the limits of acceptable behavior. Then she gets married.

UGG boots are no longer UGGly!

Five young, talented and trendy fashionistas style five looks that we really want to wear.

Courtney Love overshares (again) about the night Frances Bean was conceived.