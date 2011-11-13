StyleCaster
Hipster Heard Around The World: Top Accidental Trendsters

Hipster Heard Around The World: Top Accidental Trendsters

Hipster Heard Around The World: Top Accidental Trendsters
We cruise the internet a lot here at StyleCaster. We’re always searching for the next spark of inspiration or a cool designer who’s killing it at the moment. So, when we happened upon the Accidental Chinese Hipster, we just about fell out of our seats. The good-humored blogger, Alison Kuo, shares photos of different Chinese folk who inadvertently look awesome. Not to be misconstrued as malicious, the blog suggests a lot trends that have graced the runways in the relatively recent past and some people who may be ahead of the fashion curve.

Inspired by her take on trends, we decided to discover our own international trendoids, we give you our favorite hipsters from around the world.

Chinese Hipster: This hat is ridiculously amazing. We're wondering where the party was... or if there even was one.

Photo credit: Accidental Chinese Hipster

South American Hipster: Between the tattoos and shirtless attire, this guy is giving us major hipster-dom.

Photo Credit: Hipster Hunter

Oslo Hipster: Um, he's shopping at a streetside vintage shop. Enough said.

Photo Credit: Diary of David

Warsaw Hipster: Okay, this lady may be more purposeful, but we love her layers of knit and slightly ironic choice of footwear.

Photo Credit: Streetpeeper

India Hipster: Helmut on a budget. I mean...

Photo Credit: Hipster Hunter

