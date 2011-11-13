Hipster Heard Around The World: Top Accidental Trendsters

We cruise the internet a lot here at StyleCaster. We’re always searching for the next spark of inspiration or a cool designer who’s killing it at the moment. So, when we happened upon the Accidental Chinese Hipster, we just about fell out of our seats. The good-humored blogger, Alison Kuo, shares photos of different Chinese folk who inadvertently look awesome. Not to be misconstrued as malicious, the blog suggests a lot trends that have graced the runways in the relatively recent past and some people who may be ahead of the fashion curve.

Inspired by her take on trends, we decided to discover our own international trendoids, we give you our favorite hipsters from around the world.