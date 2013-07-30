Hipsters as we currently know them emerged in the early 2000s like one messy-on-purpose, fauxhemian hurricane, leaving overturned fixed-gear bicycles, record players, flannel shirts, and SLR cameras in their wake. But hipster fashion didn’t exactly have us at “hello.”

From trending pieces like acid wash denim cutoff shorts to beat-up old T-shirts proudly paraded around as thrift store treasures, the aura of the hipster has long included a tendency toward making the old look new again. So much so that if you head to just about any store in the contemporary market, you can probably find more than your fair share of pieces that are brand-spankin’ new, but were crafted to look old. For that, you can thank the hipster.

Their effect on culture (and on Brooklyn, where they pretty much started) has been discussed ad nauseam, but one thing’s for sure: Their mark on fashion has been indelible and undeniable.

We don’t need to go on at length about what hipster style entails—we’re sure you’ve made a joke about it at one point or another—but it is a fact that stores such as Urban Outfitters, American Apparel, and even Topshop have benefited greatly from the trendiness of hipster fashion, selling mass amounts of items like cutoff vintage denim shorts, beanies, and floral headbands to people wanting to replicate the look. Nonetheless, there tends to remain a disconnect between what’s considered cool in the repurposed word of the hipster, and what’s actually considered stylish amongst those who consider themselves purveyors of serious fashion.

That said, we’ve rounded up 15 hipster fashion trends that are actually stylish—click through the gallery to see what they are and how to wear them!