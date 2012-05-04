(BREAKING) Hip-Hop Pioneer And Beastie Boys Frontman Adam Yauch Has Died

This is honestly so sad I don’t know where to begin. The Beastie Boys, who were recently inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year, are a legendary band who truly pioneered hip-hop as we know it. And as a fellow white Jewish boy, they made it OK to explore an art form that was seemingly off-limits. Today, one of their founding members Adam Yauch passed away at the early age of 47.

Yauch had been battling cancer for years, but there have been no official confirmations as to his ultimate cause of death. An advocate of many causes and a master of the written word, Yauch is survived by his wife and daughter. To truly celebrate his memory, we can all tune in to HBO this Saturday, May 5, at 9 P.M. eastern time to watch the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, where they became the third rap group ever to be recognized for their accomplishments.

Rest in peace, Adam, and we will always remember everything you brought to music. In the meantime, let’s not forget to fight for our right to party.