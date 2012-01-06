The Hip-Hop Messiah Is Here: Beyoncé & Jay-Z Give Birth!

The reason Beyonc rubbed her stomach at the end of her VMAs performance this past August is finally here. After weeks of speculation that Bey was in labor, music’s biggest power couple have welcomed their new child into the world — a baby girl apparently named Blue Ivy Carter.

It had previously been reported that Jay-Z and Byonce had checked into New York’s Lenox Hill Hospital, located on the tony Upper East Side. The duo allegedly shelled out $1.4 million for an entire floor and a fleet of security to ensure no prying eyes beyond medical personnel and immediate family were present.

The notoriously private couple married in 2008, after dating for approximately 6 years. They are an inspiration to celebrity couples everywhere, as they have truly demonstrated commitment and love for one another. As a huge fan of both parties in this marriage, I couldn’t be more thrilled. Celebrities likeRihanna have tweeted congratulations to the happy couple.

“Welcome to the world princess Carter! Love Aunty Rih”

I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again: damn, that is one lucky kid! (Can’t wait to see how Blue’s wardrobe stacks up against other celebrity babies like Skyler and Mason.)