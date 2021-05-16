Green Thumb or Novice, Hilton Carter & Target’s New Collection Will Make You Swoon

Scroll To See More Images

Faux plants may get a bad rep (though, as a loyal artificial plant lover, I thoroughly disagree with any slander of the sort), but Hilton Cater’s Target collection is here to convince any green-thumbed doubters of the contrary. Carter — also known as the Lebron James of gardening — dropped his limited-edition collection with Target yesterday, and we’re not going to lie — it’s chock full of the chicest fake plants and trees we’ve literally ever seen.

The expansive collection designed by the quintessential plant stylist is full of plenty of double-take-worthy faux greenery pieces and stylish plant and garden accessories that will help you bring the outdoors in for spring (and any time of year, really). More than that, after being stuck inside for over a year for many of us, infusing our indoor spaces with organic outdoor elements has never been so desirable.

“Searches for plants on Target.com have increased by more than 300 percent over the last year — a clear indicator that guests want to bring some of the outdoors inside to brighten up their space,” says Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer at Target. “This partnership with Hilton Carter does just that, while celebrating the arrival of spring with a renewed sense of optimism.”

Given the gardening and interior design expert’s loyal following and modern yet approachable style, we’re pretty sure you’re not going to want to wait on this collab — we’re predicting that stock’s going to sell out quick. With that being said, go grab your wallets and check out some of our favorite pieces from the Hilton Carter for Target collection now.

23″ x 24″ Faux Monstera Adansonii Plant in Pot

The collection just launched, and this faux Monstera already is backed by a five-star review.

6″ x 7.5″ Iron and Marble Plant Stand Gold

Is this not the most stunning plant stand you ever did see?

72″ Faux Kentia Palm Tree in Ribbed Pot White

Tell me this doesn’t look just like a real plant — or maybe even better? Plus, this convincing artificial tree also comes in a chic pot.

10.23″ x 2.6″ Wall Mounted Stoneware Planter Black

Whether you use it as a plant wall mount or decorative wall sculpture, you won’t be disappointed by this $20 score.

24″ x 14″ Faux String of Hearts Plant in Ceramic Pot Black

If you don’t already own at least one hanging plant fixture, now’s the time to make the investment — of just $25 I should add.