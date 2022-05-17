Shoppers Love This ‘Super Flattering’ $16 One-Piece Bathing Suit From Amazon Thanks to These Style Elements

Scroll To See More Images

When most online shopping is such a crapshoot, it helps to be able to rely on reviews from real people who made the purchase before you did. Sometimes the harsh truth comes out: the product did not arrive as advertised and your real life has just become that meme that showcases “what I ordered vs. what I got.” But sometimes a breakthrough product is brought to light, like this “super-flattering” one-piece swimsuit find on Amazon. It has over 20,000 perfect ratings from people who say it essentially changed their lives. From reviews that note that the swimsuit is one of the most flattering they’ve ever tried on, to others that call it a “confidence-booster,” it’s safe to say this design takes the cake online.

Here’s the skinny on the swimsuit shoppers can’t stop raving about.

This one-piece suit comes in 20 different colors and prints. You read that right. Twenty. It’s a good thing there’s a lot of variety, too, because many shoppers note that once the suit arrived in one color, they loved it so much they went back to shop for more. On the surface, it looks like the chest cross-strap design and midriff of the piece leave room for open skin, but shoppers say they were pleasantly surprised to find that the “open spaces” were actually covered with durable mesh that made them feel even more secure in the suit. The cross-chest design goes up from the chest over the shoulders to help keep larger busts in place with support, but shoppers of all sizes say that they love this purchase.

One of the most impressive features of this suit is the expansive size range it comes in . Different colorway options are available in a size 4 all the way up to a size 18. The swimsuit is also fully lined and wire-free. All the support you need, including a built-in tummy control mesh panel, is right in the design itself without the need for additions or inserts. There are, however, bra cups built in that do not seem to be removable, according to shoppers.

“For the price, it is really well-made,” wrote one shopper. “Putting it on, I noticed the bathing suit didn’t do that weird thing where it clutches at your butt.” OMG, can you imagine an entire summer without pulling your swimsuit wedgie every time you stand up? Sign me up, please.

Another reviewer wrote that as a new mom, she felt more comfortable than ever in this suit.

“Like many women, I HATE bathing suit season but love being by the water. I gave birth to my son a year ago and have been DREADING shopping for new swimwear, especially after being through the pandemic and putting a few extra pounds on,” she wrote. “I found this swimsuit while looking for tankinis, and was in love with how unique and chic it looked on everyone in the reviews. Ladies, JUST BUY IT ALREADY!”

Another shopper called it a summer travel “must-have,” and we have to agree.

Whether you’re looking to replace an old suit you’ve had for decades or finally want to invest in one that’ll make you feel good on the inside and look good on the out, this shopper-approved style is it. And with an affordable price tag like $16, chances are you won’t find another one as good.