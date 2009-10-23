The Hills’ Audrina Patridge and Lindsay Lohan Burglars Arrested

This past year has seen a new trend in closet crimes–the literal burglarizing of someone’s closet. Two unfortunate victims recently have been none other than Lindsay Lohan and Audrina Patridge; burglars robbed Lohan’s home of $128,000 in jewelry on August 23, and Patridge lost $43,000-plus in designer goods in a robbery of her home last February.

Thursday came with happy news for the two actresses (if we can call Patridge that). Yesterday, the Los Angeles police department nabbed several suspects, arresting at least four women who were connected to the crimes. One of the suspects is also currently being investigated for possibly participating in the robbery of Paris Hilton‘s home, in which $2 million worth of jewels were stolen from the socialite last year. The question is, will they get their designer duds back?