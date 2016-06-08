Celebrities React to Hillary Clinton’s Historic Win

After winning four primaries last night—including the electoral dream that is California—Hillary Clinton has become the presumptive Democratic nominee for president.

She gave one of her best speeches yet in Santa Monica, giving a shout-out to the women who have come before her—even her mother whom she used to throw shade (we’re assuming, safely) at her Republican challenger Donald Trump. “She told me to never back down from a bully,” Hillary said, “which it turns out was pretty good advice.”

The New York Times reports that Clinton now has the majority of the 4,051 pledged delegates needed as well as 571 superdelegates (Bernie Sanders has 48, while about 100 superdelegates remain undecided). This is all the complicated way of saying there’s no going back. Hillary Clinton is the de facto presidential nominee for the Democratic party.

After Clinton won, celebrities did what they do best during presidential campaigns: talk about it on social media. See what they had to say below.