Is Hillary Clinton Getting a Vogue Cover?

Is Hillary Clinton about to appear on the cover of Vogue? That is the rumor going around ever since Vogue editor Anna Wintour and Clinton were spotted at Michael Kors‘ studio for a fitting. This isn’t the first time that Clinton has graced the cover of the fashion magazine—she appeared on the December 1998 issue in velvet Oscar de la Renta dress—shot by Annie Leibovitz, becoming the first First Lady to appear on the fashion bible’s cover.

Now that Clinton is a presidential hopeful though, Wintour seems particularly keen on scoring her for a cover. Last year at an opening for a de la Renta retrospective at the Clinton Presidential Center Wintour said, “All of us at Vogue look forward to putting on the cover the first female President of the United States.”

Adding an interesting twist to this rumor, Clinton was actually scheduled to appear on the cover of Vogue in 2007, but pulled out at the last-minute. In an Editor’s Letter the following year Wintour wrote:

“Imagine my amazement, then, when I learned that Hillary Clinton, our only female president hopeful, had decided to steer clear of our pages at this point in her campaign for fear of looking too feminine. The notion that a contemporary woman must look mannish in order to be taken seriously as a seeker of power is frankly dismaying…This is America, not Saudi Arabia. It’s also 2008: Margaret Thatcher may have looked terrific in a blue power suit, but that was 20 years ago. I do think Americans have moved on from the power-suit mentality, which served as a bridge for a generation of women to reach boardrooms filled with men. Political campaigns that do not recognize this are making a serious misjudgment.”

Would you be excited to see Clinton on the cover of Vogue? Share your thoughts in the comments!