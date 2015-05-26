StyleCaster
Hillary Clinton is Now Selling an ‘Everyday Pantsuit Tee’

Oh, that Hillary Clinton—she’s so ironic. Today, Hillz launched an e-commerce store on her campaign site hawking everything from yard signs, to throw pillows emblazoned with “A Woman’s Place is in the White House.”

Our personal favorite item for sale, though? That’d be the $30 “Everyday Pantsuit Tee,” a red shirt screen-printed with a trompe-l’œil print of Hil’s signature suit, and with the words “Pantsuit Up” on the back. “Pantsuit bottoms not included,” the description says, and clearly touts the tops are made in the United States.

Instead of professional models, all Hillary’s merchandise—including the pantsuit tee—is showcased by campaign staffers.

Kudos to the Presidential hopeful for having a little bit of a sense of humor about her not-so-favorable reputation within the fashion world. And remember, the next time you decide to make a Hillary pantsuit joke, keep in mind she could just be the most powerful person in the world in a few months. In her own famous own words: “In my White House, we’ll know who wears the pantsuits.”

