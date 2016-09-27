30 Perfect Celebrity Tweets About Last Night’s Debate

Twitter pretty much exploded as soon as last night’s presidential debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump began, with thousands of tweets that ranged from incredulous to enthusiastic—and then went straight back to incredulous again. Of course, whenever there’s a major event, celebrities like to get in the fray, and last night many stars couldn’t resist a good tweet (or five).

So we gathered the best of the bunch for here, to give you an idea of what celebs thought of what went down last night, and remind you to vote, no matter what, in November (if you haven’t already registered, you can do so in less than two minutes here). Also: There are two more debates on the horizon, October 9 and October 19, so—start preparing now.