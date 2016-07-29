Hillary Clinton Clinched The Celebrity Vote With Her DNC Speech Last Night

After three days of the Democratic National Convention, we finally got to hear Hillary Clinton speak on the fourth and final night, and she did not disappoint. Besides doing the obvious work of becoming the first woman to accept a major party’s nomination for president, she showed herself to be a politician inspired her own mother’s struggle with poverty as a child and propelled forward by her commitment to the hard work of progress.

“The truth is, through all these years of public service, the ‘service’ part has always come easier to me than the ‘public’ part,” she said after acknowledging that a lot of people don’t know what to make of her. But last night, she presented a clear image of herself to the world as the sort of steady, knowledgable presence America needed, creating a stark contrast to Donald Trump. “Imagine him in the Oval Office facing a real crisis,” Hillary said of Trump. “A man you can bait with a Tweet is not a man we can trust with nuclear weapons.”

Hillary also continued an argument speakers had been making all week: While Donald Trump thinks he alone can fix America, we know change only happens when we work together. “[T]here are no guarantees. It truly is up to us,” she said. “We have to decide whether we all will work together so we all can rise together.”

Watch the whole speech below, and see what celebrities had to say about it.