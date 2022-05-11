Hill House Home Just Launched a Swimwear Collection & So Many Styles Are Already Selling Out

Scroll To See More Images

We’re all about Hill House Home’s delicate and romantic clothing, especially the Nap Dress that continues to pop up everywhere. The brand’s aesthetic makes us go back to the simpler times when there wasn’t a coronavirus pandemic; an aesthetic that makes us long for sunny picnics in the park with a spread of decadent cheeses, fruits and wines. There’s no other brand that does it quite like Hill House Home, so we were more than stoked to find out that the brand expanded into swimwear.

Hill House Home just launched a swim collection and all of its offerings are equally as cottagecore and regencycore as its famous Nap Dress. It features a bikini set, a one-piece suit and a swim skirt. Each swimsuit comes in two gorgeous colors: Pond Floral and Petal Pink. The floral pattern is giving soft meadow vibes, while the solid pink option is so stunning and versatile you could wear it 24/7. The swim skirt is perhaps the most exciting of the bunch because how often do you come across such a unique and chic piece of swimwear? (BTW, we’d totally wear the swim skirt and bikini top as an actual summer ’fit.)

All of the pieces are made in Los Angeles and from econyl fabric, which has UPF 50+ sun protection. Econyl is also made from recycled materials and it won’t stain from sunscreen and chlorine. Choose from the two amazing color options and sizes XS through XXL.

Just as how Hill House Home’s Nap Dress was and still is in such high demand, its swimwear is already selling out just hours after the launch. Lucky for you, a few pieces are still in stock. Below, find the three styles you can still shop, but move fast before they all sell out.

The Lola Swim Bottom in Pond Floral

We just found the most flattering high-waisted swim bottoms. They’re also full coverage, so you get all the support you could need as you bask in the sun without a care in the world.

The Isla Swim Top in Pond Floral

Pair your Lola Swim Bottoms with the oh so elegant Isla Swim Top. It has the same ruffle sleeves you’d find on the brand’s iconic Ellie Nap Dress, which has us sold.

The Rosie One-Piece in Pond Floral

The collection wouldn’t be complete without a cute one-piece suit. If we could design our ideal bathing suit, it’d look this one. The square neck, scoop back and ruffle sleeves equal perfection.