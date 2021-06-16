Hill House Home Just Dropped A TON Of New Nap Dress Styles

Scroll To See More Images

To be a person on the Internet during the pandemic is to know (and love) the Nap Dress by Hill House Home. The perfect combination between loungewear and actual clothing, the Nap Dresses have sold out time and time again. Now, the brand behind the viral sensation just launched its biggest apparel collection ever. Meet: The Mermaid Drop.

CottageCore was fun and all, but mermaids are officially going to have their time in the sun this season—at least, if Hill House Home has anything to say about it! The Mermaid Drop, available right now on Hill House Home’s website, is inspired by a celebratory summer and includes two! new! Nap Dress silhouettes! in a bevy of new colorways and patterns.

These new patterns include Space Floral–a vibrant flowery print on a sky-blue background—a bright red and white pattern called Mermaid, a deeper green floral option called Emerald Space Floral, a dainty paisley version called Pampelonne Paisley and lastly, a vibrant solid red hue.

If you’re a longtime lover of the Nap Dress and only want to wear similar flowy dresses for the rest of the summer, you’re in luck. The new styles include The Akilah, The Roxie and the Long Roxie. The former features a ruffled off-the-shoulder neckline, while the latter two are designed with a delicate halter neckline in two different skirt lengths.

And yes, the brand’s best-selling Ellie Nap Dress will be returning to the site, too. If you’ve missed out on snagging one for yourself in the past, now is your chance!

The drop also includes other non-Nap Dress items like a coordinating top-and-skirt set called The Paz that follows a very similar femme vibe, a duster and a cropped jacket both created from delicate white lace and a lightweight sweater that will 100 percent have a permanent place at your WFH setup. It is called the Desk Sweater, after all!

Oh—And how could I forget the beach-ready accessories? This drop also features newly-launched sunglasses, hair clips, a scarf and more. If you want to deck out your entire home in Hill House Home this summer, the brand is also offering a full range of bedding and table linens in the new prints, too. Truly—they’re taking over and I am here for it.

Read on to shop the new collection now and snag yourself a new Nap Dress and who knows what else. I say, lean in!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

The Akilah Nap Dress in Pampelonne Paisley

A delicate paisley pattern and lots of ruffles make this brand-new Akilah Nap Dress one of my favorite summer dress options, maybe ever. Wear this on the days when you want to look like you have your life together.

The Roxie Nap Dress in Raspberry Red

I can’t deny the appeal of a raspberry red summer dress. Meet: The Roxie Nap Dress, a mini style with a flattering halter neckline. Style this with a pair of strappy sandals or block-heeled mules for any formal occasions where you still want to feel comfortable.

The Ellie Nap Dress in Mermaid

Behold, the best-selling Ellie Nap Dress in an all-new pattern! Hill House Home can’t seem to keep this baby in stock and it’s not hard to see why. This shell-themed print is so perfect for the summer months, so excuse me while I buy myself one.

The Sabrina Dress in Space Floral

This romantic silhouette looks like it’s been plucked right out of the most recent remake of Little Women, but the brightly-colored floral keeps it fresh, so yes, you need it!

Paz Crop Top + Paz Skirt in Navy

The Paz Crop Top and matching skirt are inspired by the best-selling Ellie Nap Dress and you can totally tell. This two-piece set also comes in a bunch of new patterns too, but navy just feels so timeless.

The Katherine Nap Dress in Emerald Space Floral

This mini babydoll frock isn’t new to this collection, but this colorway is! The deep green floral print is definitely on my radar right now, as it will work great in the summer or the fall styled with tights and boots.

The Desk Sweater in Pink

The Desk Sweater (inspired by the cardi office-goers keep at their desks, genius) is begging to be worn on those breezy summer evenings when all you need is a single light layer. Style it over one of the Nap Dresses for the ultimate comfortable-yet-chic ensemble.

The Lou Lou Duster in White

This lace duster is the ideal summer layering piece, in my humble opinion! I can totally see myself wearing it around my room while getting dolled up before a big night out! I just love the slight vintage vibes.

Sunglasses in Pink

If you don’t want to go all-in on a Nap Dress, accessorize your summer ‘fits with this pair of pink cat-eye sunglasses from Hill House Home instead. They also come in black, if that’s more your vibe!