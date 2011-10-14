A Hilfiger Rock’N’Roll Pop-Up at Former CBGB Location

Andy Hilfiger is the latest fashion maverick to occupy 313 Bowery, the former home of rock ‘n’ roll sanctuary CBGB.Following in the punk-worshiping footsteps of Jon Varvatos and the Morrison Hotel art gallery, Hilfiger, who is the creative director of his namesake label Andrew Charles, is lining the 3,000 square feet of music history with original designs, consignment guitars, and signed lithographs.

The RIFF pop-up will open for business this Saturday, and only close its doors after ringing in the holidays with rockstar glam three months from now. Until then, comb the black-lacquered space for fashion from Bravado apparel featuring Rolling Stones and Guns N’ Roses merch, Andrew Charles menswear inspired by Steven Tyler, Abrams books on the cult music genre, and authentic Gibson guitars.

Hilfiger, a musician who has shared stages with members of The Ramones and Blue Oyster Cult, is one of the many rockers privileged to have played CBGB over the past 40 years, and is commemorating the club’s last performance by opening his pop-up on the five-year anniversary of Patti Smith’s closing concert.

If 24 whole hours of anticipation is too much to withstand, venture north of the bowery into Herald Square, where Steven Tyler will be modeling his favorite Andrew Charles pieces in Macys windows alongside daughters Mia and Chelsea. He may be American Idol‘s nicest judge, but it looks like the Aerosmith frontman still has some rock left in him after all.