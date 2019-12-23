Hilary Duff’s Wedding Gown Had The Sweetest Tribute To Her Kids Luca & Banks

Hilary Duff is officially a married woman! She and husband Matthew Koma just tied the knot, and every little detail in their ceremony was meaningful and adorable—especially the dress. Hilary Duff’s wedding dress paid tribute to her kids, Luca, 7, and Banks, 14 months. Ugh, it’s too sweet to handle.

Hilary and Matthew got married in a romantic and intimate backyard ceremony in L.A. on Saturday, Dec. 21. They showed off photos of the nuptials all weekend on Instagram, from their wedding bands to Hilary’s wedding gown. The gown, designed by Jenny Packham, features a strong, cape-like silhouette along with statement shoulders. In a special video for Vogue, Hilary and her stylist Jessica Paster explained how the unique dress came to be.

While the dress’s overall design is obviously stunning, Hilary and Jessica’s favorite parts of it are the tiny little details that Jenny included. The back is lined with tiny buttons, and underneath the train, there are embroideries for the whole family. “There’s a sweet little embroidery with our initials,” Hilary explained. “There’s an ‘M’ and an ‘H’ and then the date of our wedding. And over here, there’s initials for our kids. There’s Luca’s and Banks’ and they’re part of our ceremony and, obviously, the biggest part of our life.”

Hilary hopes that the special dress will become a family heirloom. “Maybe someday Banks will want to wear my dress,” she said. “She can add to it.” Speaking of which, Banks also got her own miniature matching version of the gown for the ceremony, which Hilary called “the cutest thing I’ve ever seen.” We have to agree!

The wedding gown is exactly what Hilary and Matthew were hoping for. “The end result of what we came up with Jenny and my gown is exactly how I wanted [Matthew] to see me,” she said. “I think how he would envision what I would look like as a bride, you know, not some big, poofy beaded thing. It would be very, like, gorgeous but toned down.”

Mission accomplished, in more ways than one. Congrats to the happy couple!