Hilary Duff’s Style Evolution: Then and Now

Photo: Getty Images

Once upon a time, Hilary Duff’s name was known only because of “Lizzie McGuire.” As in—old photos of her refer to her as “Hilary Duff of ‘Lizzie McGuire.’” These days, she definitely doesn’t need a preface or any kind of introduction at all—we all know exactly who she is. But that certainly hasn’t always been the case. Oh, you know what else has really changed and evolved over the years? Her style.

Indeed, those old Lizzie McGuire”era photos of Duff are full of some interesting fashion choices—there was, for example, the frilly pink party dress. There was also the coat with basically a feather boa attached. Suffice it to say that things have not always gone super well for Duff when she got dressed in the morning. But all that has changed—Duff always looks put together AF these days—so we took a minute to go back in time to remember where Duff came from, and how far she’s come. Ahead, enjoy H-Duff’s style evolution, from back in 2001 until now.

1 of 17
2001
2001

At the Environmental Media Awards at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles.

Photo: Getty
2002
2002

At an E! party at Club AD in Hollywood.

Photo: Getty
2003
2003
At the American Music Awards at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
Photo: Getty
2004
2004
Hilary Duff at the Silver Spoon Golden Globe Hollywood Buffet in Hollywood.
Photo: Getty
2005
2005

At a show at the Friars Club in Beverly Hills.

Photo: Getty
2006
2006

At the Versace boutique in New York City.

Photo: Getty
2007
2007
At a charity event in Beverly Hills.

Photo: Getty
2008
2008

Launching her fragrance Wrapped With Love in Sydney, Australia.

Photo: Getty
2009
2009

At a charity event in New York City.

Photo: Getty
2010
2010
At Mo's restaurant in Toluca Lake, California.

Photo: Getty
2011
2011
At Hotel Costes in Paris.
Photo: Getty
2012
2012
Out and about in Los Angeles.
Photo: Getty
2013
2013
At the Fairmont Miramar Hotel in Santa Monica, California.
Photo: Getty
2014
2014
At Soho House in West Hollywood.

Photo: Getty
2015
2015

At a Golden Globe Awards post-party at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Photo: Getty
2016
2016
At Sirius XM in New York City.
Photo: Getty
2017
2017

In Los Angeles.

Photo: Getty

