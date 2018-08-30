Hilary Duff’s ‘Mother Fucker’ Socks Make a Statement We Can All Relate To

Hilary Duff has a lot going on—between being pregnant and starring in TVLand’s hit series Younger, she’s barely got time to put her socks on! So you’d think they would at least cooperate when she needs them most.

Unfortunately, that’s not the case.

In a recent Instagram Story, Duff showcased a pair of eclectic tube socks, with the words “MOTHER FUCKER” knitted into the patten. In some ways, they’re… loud. But, at the same time, they definitely present a more subtle way to tell the world, “I’m over it.” The actress aptly captioned the photo: “I can barely get my socks on,” because, as you can see, her black jeans are clearly reluctant to fit in there.

If you’re totally exhausted, a badass rebel, or just really into rainbows, these are the socks for you. We love and support your honesty, because, hey—we need to be here for each other in times of need. Like, when we’re just really over it.

In case you’re curious, the socks also come in a more practical color scheme (perfect for those of us whose wardrobes are fully black).

If you need us, we’ll be wearing these socks everywhere we go for the rest of our lives. Don’t @ us.