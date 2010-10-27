Hilary Duff Regrets Weight Loss

Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Hilary Duff regrets how thin she allowed herself to get when she was a teenager.

The singer-actress paid too much attention to what other people thought of her appearance and forced herself to keep to a strict diet of steamed vegetables and grilled chicken, even though she knew she was too thin.

She told Health magazine, “I got pretty skinny when I was between 17 and 19. At the time I was starting to become aware of what people said about me and how I looked in pictures. I regret it because I don’t think I was happy then.”

Hilary, now 23, said she was going through a difficult period at the time dealing with a break-up from then-boyfriend rocker Joel Madden- but eventually her now-husband, ice hockey player Mike Comrie, helped get her back on track and to a healthier weight.

She added, “It really helps to have a partner that loves everything about you and makes you feel really beautiful.”

Hilary also shared her tips for eating healthy without giving up all of your favorite foods. She said, “Eat lots of vegetables, hummus and fruit, or blend chopped veggies and Greek yogurt to make a healthy dip. You should have small snacks throughout the day and indulge in small bites of favorite foods. “Eat healthy things with a high fat content, like dark chocolate and avocado for a treat.”

Contributed by Megan McIntyre for Daily Makeover

