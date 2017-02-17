Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma Make It Instagram Official on Tropical Vacation

There are a lot of photos of Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma out there on their Costa Rican vacation. Dozens. Possibly hundreds. It was the white bathing suit heard ’round the world: Duff striding into the water with her new boyfriend, soaking up the sun, lying on a lounge chair. But nothing created such waves quite like the photo Duff shared on Instagram last night.

We all know it’s not real until it’s Instagram official (honestly, whomever came up with that seriously needs to take a seat, but we digress), and it is now definitely Instagram official. Duff shared a pic of Koma and herself kissing under a giant tree in Costa Rica, alongside a sprinkling of outdoorsy emojis. It looks as though they took a hike together, only to pause and ask what we imagine must have been a bodyguard to take a shot of them. Kissing. Under a tall tree.

There are approximately ten thousand photos of them online, but feel free to scroll through this handy slideshow and take them all in, one by one. There’s the one where Duff fixes her bikini bottom! The one where Duff and Koma look lovingly at each other from their respective lounge chairs! Don’t forget the one in which Koma is holding Duff in the surf!

Ahead, revel in the glory that is the love between Matthew Koma and Hilary Duff. And if you have any qualms, just remember: It’s Instagram official now. There can be no doubt.