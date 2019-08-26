Hilary Duff Just Confirmed The ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Reboot & We Don’t Even Know What To Do With Ourselves

Of all the announcements to come out of the D23 Expo this weekend, one has fans feeling both excited and nostalgic in one fell swoop — Hilary Duff will star in a Lizzie McGuire reboot on Disney+. And not only that, but Disney (and Duff) also filled fans in on a few other exciting details about the encore of the early 2000’s tween series. As Lizzie would say, this is what dreams are made of.

In the original series, which ran from 2001 to 2004, Duff played the eponymous 13-year-old trying to figure out teenage life with help from her BFFs Miranda (Lalaine) and Gordo (Adam Lamberg). In the new series, Lizzie will apparently be going from 13 to 30. “The good news is, just like me and everybody who loved Lizzie and has grown up with her, Lizzie’s also grown up,” she said at D23 after taking the stage to celebrate the announcement. “She has her dream job. She has kind of the perfect life right now.”

Following the expo, Duff jumped on Instagram to share the big news with her followers. “SURPRISE!!! I’ve been trying to contain this excitement for a loooong time while this has been in the works!” the now-31-year-old mama-of-two wrote. “I am beyond excited to be home again, back with my girl… and into her 30’s.”

Duff noted other key details about the reboot during her D23 appearance, revealing that modern-day Lizzie didn’t turn out to be a fashion designer after all (although she kept it in the design field). “She’s working as an apprentice to a fancy New York City decorator. She has her dream guy, who owns a cool SoHo restaurant. She has her dream apartment in Brooklyn. And she’s getting ready to celebrate her 30th birthday,” Duff explained.

Hey now, hey now… could this dream guy possibly be Gordo? Or is he still in the friend zone? To that end, will any of the other original Lizzie McGuire cast members be joining the reboot? No word on that so far. Well, that’s not entirely true — Lizzie’s animated alter-ego is coming along for the journey, too. “She is still dealing with that 13-year-old no-holds-barred animated Lizzie that’s constantly babbling in her adult Lizzie head,” Duff said. “So she has to deal with that. But I think that’s going to make it really special.”

Basically, you better break out the butterfly clips and unicorn sweaters! You’re gonna need them for your Lizzie McGuire viewing parties.

Originally posted on SheKnows.