Here’s Everything We Know About The ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Reboot So Far

Are you, like us, anxiously awaiting more details about Hilary Duff’s Lizzie McGuire reboot on Disney+? Don’t worry, we’ve gathered every single bit of information that Duff has revealed so far to tide you over until the series finally makes it to air.

Duff first confirmed the Lizzie McGuire reboot in August. The revival series will feature a grown-up Lizzie exploring life in her 30s in New York City, juggling a difficult job transition and a fiancé. Duff recently spoke to E! News about playing a grown-up version of Lizzie: “I have said this before, but for me coming back when she’s 30 and she’s not in a marriage and she’s not having a baby and she’s not doing all the things that I have already done in my life, that story is really exciting for me,” she said. “I think to myself, where can we go? What are the struggles of a 30-year-old right now? What are the pressures that life throws in front of a woman who is 30 and doesn’t have all the things yet?”

Production for the reboot is set to begin at the end of October, and Duff has been busy getting into character, dying her hair Lizzie McGuire blonde and re-watching the original movie with her kids.

Certain details about the plot have been ironed out—Duff previously revealed that Lizzie has her dream job as an interior design apprentice. Her fiancé is not Gordo, but is instead a chef at a fancy restaurant. But Gordo’s character could play another important role. “I really hope he’s going to be involved,” she told Vulture in September. “We’ve been planning out the season and coming up with what everything looks like, and it’s so important for him to be there for part of it.” She also revealed that Lizzie will leave New York to return to Los Angeles at some point, so that may be where Gordo comes in.

Aside from that whole mystery, there are still plenty of surprises in store. Duff says the “opportunities are really endless.”

“Maybe at the end of the series we see her having a baby? You know, maybe it’s hard for her to get pregnant? Maybe there is something bad happening on her 30th birthday in the first episode? Maybe she’s going to be in her childhood bedroom in the first episode?” she hinted to E! News. “I don’t know! There’s all this fun! We want to give fans what they want, but we also want to have a completely new show.”

Now, can we get a premiere date?!