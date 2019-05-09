Hilary Duff Is Engaged & We Are Feeling All The Feels

Our favorite former Disney Channel star turned mom-of-two just shared the best news! is Hilary Duff is engaged to Matthew Koma. Duff announced the exciting news with an adorable photo of the happy couple on her Instagram. And, of course, the ring *just happened* to make it into the photo as well.

Earlier today, Duff shared the Instagram photo simply writing, “He asked me to be his wife♥️.” The blonde beauty looks ecstatic while Koma’s expression looks like “yeah—I just did that.” Well, we’d be pretty happy too if we were them! The couple has one 6-month-old daughter, Banks, together. Duff also has a seven-year-old, Luca, from her first marriage to Mike Comrie. So it’s all one big happy family! We’re sure Luca and Banks will have a pivotal role in their parents nuptials.

Though the engagement is a new step in their relationship Duff and Koma have known each other for a long time. According to Entertainment Tonight, the pair was first romantically linked back in January 2017. They made their red carpet couple debut at the 2017 SAG awards later that same January. It was reported that the two temporarily split in March 2017, but in October of 2017 E! News reported that all was well with Koma and Duff. They were back together. In June of 2018, the couple both took to Instagram to share some exciting news—they were expecting their little baby!

Alongside a photo of Koma kissing her cheek, the Younger actress wrote, “Guess what guys! @matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn’t be more excited!!!!!!” They were super happy. And six months ago, their little princess came into the world. And now a ring! How cute are they?

We can’t wait to see these two walk down the aisle. Congrats to the happy couple!