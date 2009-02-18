Hilary Duff at DKNY & Me capturing it all on my Kodak Zi6!

While sitting and waiting for the DKNY show to start, I was caught in a flashbulb circus. In my video, you can’t tell from the back that is Hilary Duff in a red DKNY dress. Watch the video until the end. Poppy Delevingne is escorted over to Hilary where they meet, shake hands and proceed to pose for the paparazzi. I recently met Poppy when she stopped into the StyleCaster offices. We were all completely charmed by her and I loved the printed dress she wore to the show.

My friend Carla Morte, PR at DKNY, sent over this picture this morning. That’s me with my Kodak Zi6 filming the photographers as they surrounded Hilary Duff. I’m filming them as they are shooting her and I am caught in the act! Oops!