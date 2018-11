Our favorite outspoken photographer, Scott Schuman, shot the DKNY Jeans Fall 2009 campaign. The shots feature Hilary Duff, one of the few celeb campaign stars, and models Sophie Srej and Gracie Carvalho. They are wearing the new Femme for DKNY Jeans line, which is designed by Duff. The line launches in August, just in time for back to school shopping.

[WWD]