Hilary Duff Opens Up: ‘I’m Divorced, and It Sucks’

We’ve never heard Hilary Duff say so many things totally suck before. In a new interview with Redbook, the single mom went on the record to list various things that can really suck sometimes, starting with being divorced.

“Some of my friends tell me, ‘God, it must be so nice, you get a break from your kid because you share him,'” she told the publication. “I’m divorced, and it sucks. Well, it did suck for a while; now it’s just normal. But it’s true, I do get a break. I had Luca by myself for a few weeks, no help, when Mike was on the road, and when he got home I was like, ‘He’s yours! Bye!'” Though the perennially positive mama found the silver lining, we love how down-to-earth she is about the trials and tribulations of being a single mom.

She also said the dating scene in L.A. can be spotty at best. “I never think being single sucks until I go out in L.A. with my girlfriends and the options are terrible,” she said. “I really attract the old men!” Eek! The good news here is that Duff has been dating a hot hipster, Matthew Koma, so she doesn’t have to worry about attracting “old men,” at least for the time being.

The last thing on Duff’s suck list? The pressure to have another kid. “I’ve gotten over the fact that I’m not going to have a baby that’s close in age with Luca. It sucked when everyone would be like, ‘When are you having another?'” she said. “I’d be like, “Do you know what’s happening right now? I’m not having another.” You get engaged: ‘When’s the wedding?’ You get married: “When’s the baby?” You have a baby: ‘When’s the next one?’ … I’m cherishing the now. Besides, watch: I’ll probably get some evil spawn of Hilary the next time around.”

Three cheers to Duff, who always seems able to keep things in the present moment and not future-trip or freak out about the past. That’s our girl!