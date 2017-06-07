Hilary Duff’s Butt May Have Just Broken the Internet

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

The Internet broke after a new picture of Hilary Duff and her butt looking fit AF emerged. [Cosmo]

Selena Gomez freed the nipple for date night. [Marie Claire]

New Yorkers troll the subway’s new rule for dogs on trains. [Cosmo]

Amber Heard’s new hair color matches her spilt wine. [Allure]

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s daughter is cooler than they are. [Bustle]

If you thought walking in a miniskirt was hard, check out this record-breaking “American Ninja Warrior.” [Marie Claire]

Rihanna retaliates against body-shamers by wearing a see-through top. [HuffPo]

This consignment retailer is raking in funding by the tens of millions—and you probably haven’t even heard of them. [Fashionista]

Obama and Justin Trudeau went on the cutest dinner date. [Daily Beast]