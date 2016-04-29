Hilary Duff Posts an Unretouched Bikini Video of Herself in the Name of Body Positivity

Flapping a blue towel while shimmying in a red bikini, Hilary Duff just starred in her own video posted to her Instagram, jumping on the bandwagon of stars who have shared body-positive images to show people what’s up and discourage an unrealistic body images. “Hey guys!” Duff wrote. “When you post your unretouched swim photos with #AerieREAL, @Aerie will donate $1 (up to $30K) to NEDA, a non-profit that supports those affected by eating disorders.” Duff looks really, really excited about the whole thing, waving that towel around like a matador and grinning from ear to ear.

Duff is all about being realistic about her body these days. As she told Elle last year, “I love to work out, but I’m just not that concerned with being the skinniest person. I’m not a model; I’m an actress.” Though she admitted that she does worry about her weight, she said she lets it go for the most part. “I always feel like I’m in the five to ten pound struggle, but my life is so busy,” she said. “I’m just not that concerned, really. I’m normal and I’m perfectly happy being that way. Some weeks I’m like, ‘Man, my clothes are fitting so good’ and then some weeks I’m like, ‘I need to cut back on a few things,’ but that’s it. I don’t fall into the trap of having to be 110 pounds.”

It hasn’t always been this way for the star, though. As she told Health in a 2014 interview, “When I was 17, I weighed, like, 98 pounds. I was totally obsessed with everything I put in my mouth. I was way too skinny. Not cute.” Duff says that these days things are very different. “This is the body that I have. I have a very athletic build, and I am so proud of what my body has done for me. … I feel good about myself.” Going forward, she clearly hopes to inspire others—and what better way to do so than to throw a bikini vid to Instagram?