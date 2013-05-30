Hillary Clinton Will Present Special Honor to Oscar de la Renta at the CFDA Awards

You know you’re well-respected when one of the most powerful politicians in the world heads to New York City to present you with an award.

The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) announced today that Hillary Clinton is set to present the Founders Award to iconic designer Oscar de la Renta at the 2013 CFDA Fashion Awards on June 3.

Basically a lifetime achievement award, the Founders Award honors Eleanor Lambert, who started the CFDA in 1962, and it’s given yearly to an individual who’s made a unique contribution to the world of fashion

Hillary is known more for her no-nonsense pantsuits than her affinity for the 80-year-old designer’s staggeringly glamorous red-carpet gowns and evening wear, but that just makes the honor all the more legit.

