Here Are 5 Videos of What Hilaria Baldwin’s Fake Spanish Accent Sounds Like Compared to Her Real Voice

There’s a special satisfaction that comes from watching these Hilaria Baldwin Spanish accent videos, as they all but confirm what social media users believe is a decades-long ruse by Alec Baldwin’s wife pretending to be Spanish.

Hilaria—or if we’re calling her by her real name, Hillary Thomas-Hayward—has been accused of falsely claiming family ties to Spain for years. The 36-year-old mom was believed to be born in Mallorca, Spain, with interviews as recent as April 2020 suggesting as much. During one episode with Cat and Nat of the MomTruths podcast, Hilaria said she “moved here when [she] was 19 to go to NYU.” Later, when asked where she’d moved from, she answered: “From—my family lives in Spain, they live in Mallorca.”

But as it turns out, Hilaria now admits she’s just “a white girl” who was, in fact, born in Boston, Massachusetts. The yogi attempted to clarify the confusion over her identity in an Instagram video posted on Sunday, December 27. There, she also took the opportunity to address her wishy-washy accent, which seems to slip in and out of a Spanish and American lilt depending on her mood.

“There was a lot of back-and-forth my entire life, and I’m really lucky that I grew up speaking two languages,” she said, referring to her upbringing in Spain and the U.S. and going on to explain that her accent shifts depending on which language she’s speaking more recently. “When I tried to work, I try to enunciate a little bit more, but when I get nervous or upset, then I start to mix the two.”

You don’t have to take her word for it, though. Up ahead are five videos where Hilaria Baldwin’s Spanish accent (and, let’s be real, her actual American accent), are on full display.

Hilaria Baldwin’s Accent While Talking About Her Engagement

There’s a lot of slippery accent action going on in this 2012 clip from “Extra,” where Hilaria describes her engagement of Alec Baldwin. One highlight? She says: “He took me out to Montauk; he said that was as close as we could get to Spain, to my family.” Alrighty, then!

Hilaria Baldwin’s Accent After Her Wedding to Alec

Months after that first clip in 2012, this now-infamous interview with ABC took place where Hilaria seems to sport a thick Spanish accent until…about halfway through her conversation, where she slips right back into a basic American accent.

Hilaria Baldwin’s Accent on the Today Show’s Cooking Segment

In this viral Today segment, the yogi claims to forget to know how to say the word “cucumber” in English while laying on a super thick Spanish accent.

Hilaria Baldwin’s Accent Around Her Family

Miraculously, it seems Hilaria’s Spanish accent is nowhere to be found while she’s around Alec and two of their children, Carmen Gabriela and Rafael Thomas. Each of her kids sport Spanish names, even if their mom can easily drop the language for an interview.

Hilaria Baldwin’s Accent with Today…Again

By 2018, it seems Hilaria’s accent sounds nothing like it did when she first joined Today for her infamous cucumber cooking segment. Here, she’s just full-on suburban yogi.