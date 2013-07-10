Pregnant Hilaria Baldwin Opens Up About Her Easygoing Summer Style

When it came time to handpick the style-setters we photographed for our Hamptons’ Most Stylish feature, Hilaria Baldwin was immediately at the top of our list. As the wife of A-list actor Alec Baldwin, the fitness and wellness expert has been on our radar for some time now, so we were thrilled to spend a little time with her. She was definitely a sport, posing poolside for us at seven months pregnant!

During the course of our time spent with her, Baldwin opened up about her maternity style, her summer beauty routine, and more. Read on!

StyleCaster: How does your personal style differ between the city and the Hamptons?

Hilaria Baldwin: In the city, I’m either in yoga clothes or pretty dressed up. I’m almost always in heels … I actually find them to be more comfortable since I was a Latin ballroom dancer for so long. Out in the Hamptons, I typically ditch the heels and opt for flip flops and jean shorts during the day, and flowy summer dresses at night. Now that I’m pregnant, summer dresses day and night are my best friends.

What do the Hamptons mean to you?

When I come out east, I find a little piece of paradise. Our lives in the city are wonderful but hectic. We have very little privacy there, so when we come to our home in Amagansett, we take a deep breath and enjoy true relaxation.

What’s your favorite spot in the Hamptons?

Oh my goodness … there are so many! To eat, we love Nick and Toni’s, Sen, Babette’s, Almond, Pierre’s, Mary’s… In terms of an activity, I love working out and go every morning to Physique 57 in Bridgehampton, SoulCycle, or just walk with my husband and our dogs on the beach.

Who in your opinion defines Hamptons style?

The little bambinos running on the beach in their suits!

You have less than five minutes to get a bag together of stuff to bring out east—what do you bring?

We live both in the city and in Amagansett year round so all I pack is my family!

What designers are mainstays in your Hamptons wardrobe?

Carmen Marc Valvo, Ralph Lauren, Scoop, and D&G.

Describe your “getting ready to go out” routine when you’re in the Hamptons.

Shower is a MUST after a beach day! Very light makeup—I usually just use mascara and lip gloss—and I throw on a summer dress and some heels or espadrilles, perfume and I’m done!

What’s your favorite thing to do for cheap in the Hamptons?

Make a picnic on the beach at sunset. It’s fun to go out, but the restaurants can be very crowded. You can make your own food and eat it watching the waves. You’ll find a little piece of heaven!

