Apparently, Hilaria & Alec Baldwin Even Had a Spanish-Themed Wedding—& There Are Photos

As if this scandal couldn’t get weirder, it seems that even Hilaria Baldwin and Alec’s wedding had Spanish appropriation baked into its theme. Hilaria—who was born Hillary Thomas-Hayward in Boston, Massachusetts—incorporated her self-proclaimed Spanish “culture” into her June 2012 wedding to the 30 Rock actor with readings in both Spanish and English, a flamenco hand fan, and a veil reminiscent of a Spanish mantilla. Oh, and instead of “I do,” the couple accepted their vows with “sí,” according to The Daily Mail. Just add this to her list of alleged Spanish appropriations!

If you’re wondering why the 36-year-old mom is suddenly at the receiving end of appropriation accusations, here’s a quick explainer. It all started on December 21, when Twitter used @lenibriscoe accused Hilaria of pretending to be Spanish for years. “You have to admire Hilaria Baldwin’s commitment to her decade long grift where she impersonates a Spanish person,” they tweeted, along with a thread of examples documenting the yoga instructor’s alleged “grift.” Among the examples were interviews where Hilaria talks about her family in Mallorca and moving to the U.S. at 19 to attend New York University; her on-again, off-again Spanish accent; and allegedly pretending to forget the English word for “cucumber” on live TV. Now, photos shared by The Daily Mail have social media users officially adding her own wedding to their reasons to be suspicious.

In addition to some of the aforementioned Spanish elements at her nuptials, Daily Mail reports that Hilaria also chose “Contigo,” a Spanish-language song by Puerto Rican legend Luis Miguel, as the music she walked down the aisle to. She reportedly told People at the time, “I liked that I brought in a bit of my culture.”

But eight years after her wedding, Hilaria has since admitted in an Instagram video posted on Sunday, December 27, that she was “born in Boston” and only spent “some” of her childhood in Spain, despite her talent agency’s bio reading that she was born in Mallorca. Meanwhile, her parents—who she has often referred to as being from Spain—have indeed lived there permanently since 2011, but have roots going back for centuries in Massachusetts. In a follow-up video, Hilaria went on to clarify, “I’ve never said that my mother was Spanish, my family is a big mix of so many different things.”