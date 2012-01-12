The Highs & Lows Of The People’s Choice Awards

Well, I think we can all agree that the People’s Choice Awards are sort of a load of hooey. I mean, we all deserve a voice, but there’s a reason why professionals vote for the Oscars, the Golden Globes, the Emmys and so on. That said, it was still a pretty entertaining show even if Katy Perry walked away with FIVE awards — and then didn’t even bother to show up.

Sure, I’m biased because I am a longtime devotee of Robert Pattinson‘s glorious ways, but it’s safe to say that the best moment of the show was him debuting his newly-shorn locks, while sitting next to America’s sweetheart Betty White. (Check out the above photo and swoon. If this doesn’t make you want to marry him and introduce him to your grandmother, you really have no soul.)

As for the red carpet, it was predictable and boring, but my little cupcake Chloe Moretz showed up in a killer Proenza Schouler, thus she deserves the title of best dressed of the night in my book.

The award winners were predictable and boring too, but it’s interesting to me that after all the backlash following the termination of her five-second marriage, Kim Kardashian walked away with the award for “Favorite Celebreality Star.” She was also a no show, but still found time to tweet about it.

Look, let’s just put this to bed already and get amped for the Golden Globes this Sunday. I don’t know about you, but I’m excited for some couture disasters, people! Stay tuned to StyleCaster for all the glam, gossip and Sunday night shenanigans the GG’s are notorious for.