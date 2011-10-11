Highs & Lows Of Kim Kardashian’s Fairytale Wedding: Part II

Alright, it’s finally over. Reality television’s royal wedding has come and gone, leaving me feeling empty and confused. Sure, it was glitzy, glamorous and filled with absurd drama, but something was missing. If you ask me, I think that something was a solid groom for Kim. That’s right, I’m talking about Reggie Bush.

The second Kris Humphries started complaining about the paparazzi and media coverage of their relationship, I was sad. First of all, he’s clearly obsessed with the fame, and second of all, that was the main reason that Kim and Reggie broke up. Sigh. Now I’m just getting nostalgic…

Let’s take a look at some highs and lows of the second part of the extravaganza!

LOWS

Kris Humphries’ bedroom in Minnesota. Kim put it best, “This looks like the bedroom set you win on The Price Is Right.”

I don’t know about this whole bachelor/bachelorette party in the same place idea. Kim defended it by saying “Girls are doing Tao, boys are doing Lavo, it’s a TOTALLY different vibe.” No, it really isn’t. You are having weird matching bachelor parties in the same place.

I know this issue has been discussed throughout the series, but why can’t Kim dance at all?

Kris really should not have expected Kim to change her last name. And he really should not have said that she was “selling clothes at a boutique in the Valley four years ago” and now is “Miss Princess.” Sorry, bud, but Miss Princess is pretty much bankrolling your entire lifestyle. No one would have paid millions of dollars for images/videos/full exploitation abilities of your wedding otherwise.

I literally love Khlo so much, and yesterday I praised her usage of an Alexander McQueen scarf as a do-rag, but I can’t handle whatever Indian inspired hair piece she has around her forehead.

HIGHS