This TikTok Fashionista Dropped The Cutest Collab With Amazon’s The Drop

Given that I make my own fashion content on TikTok, I’m definitely particular about who I follow. Unlike Instagram, TikTok isn’t one of those social media platforms where I feel obligated to follow certain people just to be nice. I only follow the creators whose content I genuinely, absolutely love—and Jeneé of @highlowluxxe is one of them, if not my number one fave. That’s why I’m over the moon for her collection with Amazon The Drop, full of chic summer pieces I can’t add to my cart fast enough.

Amazon’s The Drop collections can be somewhat hit or miss—I loved the recent launch with Kellie Brown of And I Get Dressed, but I don’t always see pieces I’d consider absolute must-haves with every single launch. That’s why I’m so impressed with the highlowluxxe collection, which just hit the site. Not only does the quality look lovely, but each and every piece feels perfectly designed, with details that make them look hundreds of dollars.

At least, they do when Jeneé styles them. She can make anything look good! She truly is the queen of high-low styling, which is why an Amazon collection makes so much sense for her. On her Instagram page, she dresses up each piece with drool-worthy designer accessories and transforms each look into full-on luxury.

The entire range consists of four dresses and one jumpsuit, available in shades like classic black, cornflower blue, crisp white and a dusty, smoky green. Everything is available in sizes XXS-3X.

Like all Amazon The Drop launches, these pieces will be available for 30 hours and once these pieces are gone, they’re gone. If you don’t want to miss out, I highly recommend snagging your favorites while you still have the chance. Trust that both puff-sleeve dresses and the jumpsuit are already sitting in my cart.

Front-Tie Button-Through Maxi Dress in White

When I first saw Jeneé style this sweet cotton dress, I knew I had to have it. You can tie it in the front or the back for two totally different vibes.

Front-Tie Button-Through Maxi Dress in Blue

Yes, I’m also getting this dress in this brilliant blue. Jeneé even recommends wearing this unbuttoned with denim underneath for a completely different look. Genius!

The Blue Belted Jumpsuit

This cotton jumpsuit is all about the details and the cut, from the shoulder pads and covered buttons to the belted waist. Jeneé usually cuffs hers for a laid-back look and I’ll definitely be doing the same.

The Smoke Green V-Neck Mini

This long-sleeved tiered mini dress has a subtle puff sleeve detail, a natural waist and a tie closure at the neckline. Wear it on its own for a flowy feel or belt it (Jeneé’s go-to move!) for a more cinched look.

The Wrap Tie Mini Shirt Dress

This chic wrap dress has a blazer-style feel, and you can size down for a tighter fit if you’re looking for it to really hug your curves. Oh, and it has pockets!